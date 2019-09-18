Tidehaven faces tough Shiner in final tune-up
Tidehaven will be looking to get back into the win column this week but have a tough road to get there as the Tigers host Shiner to take on the Comanches Friday.
“We will be going against the number two team in state in Shiner this week but as a coach when you play teams like this you get this real desperate feeling that we have to prepare as if our lives depend on it every day. We get into a habit of that these first couple weeks of the season this year. But it tends to make district a little bit easier for us,” said Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio.
Shiner opened the season with a 55-20 win over Hallettsville and then followed that up with a 38-12 win over Industrial and last week shut down Burton 49-0.
The Commanches are loaded and under the direction of new head coach Daniel Boedeker but the veer offense is still there for the Commanches.
Tidehaven counters with a potent offense behind quarterback Black Garcia, WR Mason Perales and RB Ben Ruiz.
The final tune-up before the start of district play will be a 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.