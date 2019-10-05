Tidehaven 7th-8th eases past Danbury 46-22
The Tidehaven 7th and 8th grade teams combined to defeat the Danbury Panthers by a score of 46-22.
The 8th grade offense put up 34 points in the first half. Scoring for the Tigers on the ground was RB Joseph Dodds with two touchdowns (20, 50) and RB/WR Tristan Delaigle (25, 52).
QB Ricky Rubio threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Delaigle. Running in a two-point conversion was RB Joel Arriaga.
The 8th grade line with a combination of Colton Spalek, Wyatt Lee, Sean Cotton, Ty Junek, Gustavo Hernandez and Chancey Pence has dominated all season.
Defensively DE Victor Torres had a sack and DE Pence recovered a fumble. At the half, the score was 34-8.
The second half the Tidehaven 7th grade came in and after giving up a score their first play they took over on offense and had a 13 play, eight minute drive that was capped off by RB/WR Chad Faas one yard touchdown run.
To close out the scoring was Faas with a 40-yard touchdown on a reverse.
Also playing well offensively for the 7th grade was RB Jacob Martinez and QB Darnell Butler.
