The Boys of Fall
Tidehaven’s new turf ready for year
Armed with a new turf field, the Tidehaven Tigers enter this season as a favorite among the area football squads.
Tidehaven made a nice run in the playoffs last year and will be looking to build on that momentum this season.
“We are excited to get to play on our new field,” said Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio. “We have people from the community coming by to check it out. This field is soft enough you could sleep on it.”
Tidehaven will open the 2019 season against top-ranked Rufugio at home.
