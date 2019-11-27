Bay City swimmers top Columbia in dual meet
The Bay City High School swim team held a dual meet with Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Valiant Pool in Bay City.
Bay City won both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. In the boys’ division, Bay City compiled 92 points compared to Columbia’s 53. In the girls’ division, Bay City compiled 60 points compared to Columbia’s 22. Event results were as follows:
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay - 1. Columbia ‘A’ (Foster, Dylan, Masengale, James, Bailes, Jacob, Mann, Dakota), 2:00.31. 2. Bay City HS ‘A’ (Dye, Double D, Oros, Oscar, Peralta, Sushi, Rodriguez, Big Flex), 2:07.53. 3. Bay City HS ‘B’ (Yates, Slim, Kolojaco, Kraze, McElroy, Mac Attack , Wallace, Warrior ), 3:01.00.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle - 1. Austin, Big Mac, BC Blackcats, 3:07.74. 2. Curtis, Crusher, BC Blackcats, 3:27.08. 3. Miller, Mauler, BC Blackcats, 3:43.22.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle - 1. Vargas, Jedi Mike, BC Blackcats, 2:19.33. 2, Kolojaco, Kraze, BC Blackcats, 2:40.97.
Boys 200 Yard IM - 1. Foster, Dylan, WECO, 2:27.30. 2. Brooks, D-Man, BC Blackcats, 2:33.97. 3. Masengale, James, WECO, 2:44.06. 4, Peralta, Sushi, BC Blackcats, 2:45.99.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle - 1. Albair, Madison, WECO, 32.16. 2. Defalco, Jennifer, WECO, 41.28. 3. Gardner, Grizzly, BC Blackcats, 46.65. 4, Hipp, Hammer, BC Blackcats, 46.96.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle - 1. Bailes, Jacob, WECO, 26.12. 2. Mann, Dakota, WECO, 27.04. 3. Pullen, Drew, WECO, 27.28. 4. McElroy, Mac Attack, BC Blackcats, 34.77. 5. Wallace, Warrior, BC Blackcats, 43.72.
Boys 1-meter Diving - 1. Wallace, Warrior, BC Blackcats, 103.50.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly - 1. Defalco, Jennifer, WECO, 1:51.60.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly - 1. Brooks, D-Man, BC Blackcats, 1:16.05. 2. Dye, Double D, BC Blackcats, 1:29.42.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle - 1. Gilbert, Gut Punch, BC Blackcats, 2:21.24.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle - 1. Vargas, Jedi Mike, BC Blackcats, 58.04. 2. Bailes, Jacob, WECO, 59.69. 3. Mann, Dakota, WECO, 1:05.07. 4. Masengale, James, WECO, 1:20.75. 5. McElroy, Mac Attack, BC Blackcats, 1:24.72. 6. Yates, Slim, BC Blackcats, 1:27.41.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle - 1. Miller, Mauler, BC Blackcats, 10:10.61. 2. Hipp, Hammer, BC Blackcats, 11:30.12.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle - 1. Oros, Oscar, BC Blackcats, 6:24.32. 2. Rodriguez, Big Flex, BC Blackcats, 6:26.47. 3, Peralta, Sushi, BC Blackcats, 7:02.22.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1, Bay City HS ‘A’ (Hipp, Hammer, Gilbert, Gut Punch, Gardner, Grizzly, Miller, Mauler), 3:19.22.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1. Columbia ‘A’ (Foster, Dylan, Masengale, James, Bailes, Jacob, Pullen, Drew), 1:43.13. 2, Bay City HS ‘A’ (Dye, Double D, Brooks, D-Man, Rodriguez, Big Flex, Vargas, Jedi Mike), 1:44.85. 3, Bay City HS ‘B’ (Kolojaco, Kraze , McElroy, Mac Attack , Yates, Slim , Wallace, Warrior), 2:25.63.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke - 1. Curtis, Crusher, BC Blackcats, 1:43.60. 2. Austin, Big Mac, BC Blackcats, 1:48.08.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke - 1. Foster, Dylan, WECO, 1:15.47. 2. Rodriguez, Big Flex, BC Blackcats, 1:30.49. 3. Yates, Slim, BC Blackcats, 1:51.66.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1. Albair, Madison, WECO, 1:37.67.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1. Kolojaco, Kraze, BC Blackcats, 1:26.66. 2, Oros, Oscar, BC Blackcats, 1:30.31.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1. Bay City HS ‘A’ (Austin, Big Mac, Curtis, Crusher, Hipp, Hammer, Miller, Mauler), 6:34.79.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1, Bay City HS ‘A’ (Brooks, D-Man, Peralta, Sushi, Oros, Oscar, Vargas, Jedi Mike), 4:18.17.
