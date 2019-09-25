Junior High report
Tidehaven 8th grade rolls to 4-0 victory over Shiner
The Tidehaven 8th grade football team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-0 win over Shiner.
Scoring touchdowns in the first quarter were running back Joseph Dodds with two touchdown runs of 35 and 25 yards and quarterback Ricky Rubio with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Dodds and RB/WR Tristan Delaigle also had two-point runs.
In the second quarter, Dodds tacked on an eight-yard touchdown run. The score at the half was 28-0.
In the third quarter, tailback Joel Arriaga scored from eight yards out to finish up the scoring at 34-0.
The defense was led by defensive end Victor Torres with several tackles and a blocked punt. Recovering fumbles were Torres and defensive tackle Bryan Garcia. Getting an interception for the second week in a row was linebacker Reid Jurek.
