Leps fall in tough battle with No. 8 Oakhurst
After a two-week layoff, the Van Vleck Leopards took on the challenge of playing Coldspring Oakhurst, the No. 8 ranked Class 3A team in the state, Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams battled back and forth, especially in the second half, but Oakhurst outscored the Leopards 21-17 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 63-58 victory.
The Trojans held a slim 42-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter and hit a three-pointer to start the final period to extend that lead to 45-41.
Van Vleck’s Jalen Williams hit back-to-back baskets to tie the game 45-45 with 5 minutes left to play.
Oakhurst went on a 7-2 run after that to take a 52-47 lead.
Williams hit a three-pointer and scored two on put back following a missed shot to tie the game again 52-52.
Oakhurst scored on consecutive possessions to take a four-point advantage.
Williams scored the next three Leopard points to get Van Vleck to within one at 56-55, but that would be as close as the Leopards would get the rest of the game. Oakhurst outscored the Leopards 7-3 down the stretch to take the victory.
Williams scored 12 of his 29 points in the contest in the fourth quarter.
Christian Ellis had 15 points in the game for Van Vleck, including three 3-points baskets. Cam Franklin added seven points for the Leopards while Bryson Blackmon had five points. K.D. Woodard finished with two points.
Duke Lawniczak had 26 for Oakhurst. Jacoby Bishop added 20 points for the Trojans. Dante’ Eldridge was also in double-figures for Oakhurst with 10.
The game started out slow for the Leopards. They trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, but they picked up the pace in the second. Van Vleck went on an 11-2 run to start the second quarter to take a 19-18 lead with 4:12 left in the first half. Williams scored a basket off a rebound to give the Leopards the lead.
Oakhurst went on a 12-5 run to close the second quarter to take a 30-24 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Leopards scored the first eight points of the period to take a 32-30 lead. Ellis had four points during that spurt with Williams and Franklin each scoring two.
The Leopards had as much as a three-point lead in the third quarter, but Oakhurst went on a 7-3 run to end the period and held a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
