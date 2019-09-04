Tigers hope to get in win column this week
After dropping a 43-7 loss in the first week, Tidehaven will look to rebound this Friday when the Tigers host Rice Consolidated.
Rice dropped a 23-6 loss to East Bernard in the season opener for the Raiders.
Rice struggled to get any kind of offense going against East Bernard.
Senior quarterback Ian Hargrove led Rice by rushing for 72 yards on 23 carries while senior Warren Scott Jr. rushed for 34 yards on four carries. Hargrove scored the Raiders’ touchdown on the night.
Last year, Rice was able to pull off a 16-12 victory over Tidehaven.
