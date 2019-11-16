Palacios falls to Edna in bi-district round
The playoff journey was a short one for the Palacios Sharks as they fell to the Edna Cowboys 28-14 Thursday night in Wharton in a Region IV Class 3A bi-district matchup.
“Obviously, this is not the way to end your season. We went into this game 8-2. We had a chance to get them. They beat us 61-21 last year but our team is much improved. Unfortunately, we made a couple of mistakes that cost us,” Palacios coach Chad Graves said. “They are a good ball club. They’ve won a lot of games. Year in and year out they’ve won a lot of games in the last five years. We’ll be back. We’ll have great offseason and we’ll be back. I hope we get them again next year.”
The Sharks’ ground game was limited to just 40 yards against the Cowboys’ defense. So Palacios took to the air to move the football. Freshman quarterback Anthony White completed 10-of-22 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Camron Polk was the biggest beneficiary of the Palacios passing attack with seven catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
“They did a good job of taking away the run. They loaded the box against us. That’s why we had to throw the ball. I thought we threw the ball really well,” Graves said.
The Palacios offense had a limited opportunity to possess the football. Edna ran 60 offensive plays compared to 38 that the Sharks ran.
“It’s tough going against a team that runs the Slot-T, especially a team that runs the Slot-T that well. They’ve benefitted from it for many years,” Graves said.
He said the ball-control offense that Edna runs limits the time you have make things happen with your own offense.
It was the defense gave the Sharks their first break of the game. On Edna’s opening drive, Palacios defensive lineman Simon Cano recovered a fumble at the Shark 43 with 10:09 left in the first quarter.
Palacios was able to drive into Edna territory, but an interception by Edna defensive back Adrian Rodas stopped Palacios’ drive at the Edna 19 with 8:41 left in the opening quarter.
The turnover gave Edna the opportunity to go on an 81-yard drive that consumed 7:34 off the clock. Logan Long capped the long drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 1:07 remaining the opening quarter to put Edna up 6-0. The extra point was missed.
Palacios answered with a long drive of its own that consumed over 6 minutes off the clock, but the drive stalled and Edna took over on downs at their own 18-yard line with 7:06 left in the first half. Graves said it was one of those opportunities they should have taken advantage of, especially after having the ball for so long.
The Cowboys then went on an 82-yard drive that took 5:04 off the clock. De’Qare Brown finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left in the first half. Edna got a two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Palacios struck back just before the end of the half with a quick 84-yard drive. It started with a 72-yard pass from White to Polk down to the Edna 12.
After an Edna penalty nullified an interception, White found Polk in the corner of the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining in the first half to leave the Sharks down 14-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Edna went on another long drive that consumed almost 8 minutes off the clock and was finished off by a one-touchdown run by Brown with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Cowboys recovered an onside kick at the Palacios 44. The Cowboys were denied another scoring opportunity when Cano recovered a fumble in the end zone with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys later scored their final touchdown with 5:41 left in the game when Kacen Sanchez scored on a four-yard run with 5:41 left in the game to put Edna up 28-7.
Palacios struck back quickly when White found sophomore wide receiver Daniel Gonzales on a 56-yard touchdown pass with 5:07 left in the game.
The Sharks never got another opportunity to get the ball back as the Cowboys ran out the clock.
Graves said another playoff season has him excited about the future of his football program.
“I am extremely excited about the year that we had. We’ve come a long way in two years. The two years before we got here we were 2-8 and 0-10,” Graves said. “We are excited for these kids and the senior class that is leaving us. They made the playoffs the last two years and that hasn’t been done in 55 years. It’s a stepping stone for us and we need to get back to work so we can get back here again.”
Edna (8-3) moves on to face 11-0 George West in the area round of the playoffs next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.