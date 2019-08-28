Fishing Report
Trout good for drifters on live shrimp over reefs
NORTH SABINE: Trout are good while working slicks and shad. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are fair to good at the mouths of bayous draining from the marsh.
SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Trout are good while drifting scattered shell on plastics.
BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins Down South Lures. Trout, sand trout, whiting and croakers are fair to good at Rollover Pass on live bait.
TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair around the wells on soft plastics and live shrimp. Redfish are good on the surface in the middle of the day.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse and plum Gamblers, Down South Lures and Bass Assassins. Trout are good on live bait around the Ship Channel and on shell in 8-12 feet of water.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout and redfish are fair to good at the mouth of bayous on the outgoing tide on live shrimp.
TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.
FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass and the jetties on shrimp and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Redfish are good while wading the shorelines with small topwaters.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good in the back reaches of the bay on mud and shell on live shrimp.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell near the pass and jetty.
Trout and redfish are fair at the mouths of the back lakes on the outgoing tide.
ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on the flats on mullet.
PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for kingfish and ling.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on small Super Spooks and live shrimp. Trout are fair around the edge of the channel on piggy perch and croakers.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are fair to good on topwaters and croakers around rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good while drifting grass around spoil islands on Bass Assassins, Gamblers and Gulps. Redfish are fair around spoils on Gulps and gold spoons.
PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are fair to good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Trout and redfish are fair while wading spoil islands on topwaters.
SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good on shrimp and DOA Shrimp while drifting the grass beds. Snook are good in South Bay and in deeper water in the Brownsville Ship Channel.
PORT ISABEL: Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats on topwaters and live shrimp.
Redfish are fair to good on small topwaters and live shrimp in around the Cullen Houses and while making long drifts over grassy humps..
