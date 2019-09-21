Junior High report: Van Vleck teams drop pair to Hempstead
The OHHMS Lady Kitten 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams hosted Palacios Monday.
First to play was Van Vleck’s 7th grade C Team against its 8th grade C team. OHHMS C team players are improving daily and it shows on the court. 8th grade C team players are Bailey Cason, Celeste Gutowski, Leigha Melchor, Trina Arnold, and Courtlyn Cortez. 7th grade C team players are Abigail Carnicle, Brittney Segovia, Sha Chancey, Kiara Bueno, Heidi Burk, Scarlett Kile, Kali Austin, and Skyla Johnson.
Top servers were Carnicle, Segovia, Chancey, and Bueno. Kile, Austin, Chancey, Segovia, and Bueno made great passes. Carnicle and Bueno had great digs and Carnicle made an excellent set.
Next to take the court was the 7th grade B team. They tied with Palacios one game a piece, 25-20 and 19-25. Top defenders were Madison Putnam, Hailey Landry, Cierra Southhall, Brooklyn Best, Isabel Coleman, Emily Dunbar, Haleigh Matchett, and Jazzy King.
Top servers were Lesley Hoffman, Best, Dunbar, Matchett, and King. Landry, Best, and Matchet made some beautiful sets.
After 7th B were the 8th grade B team and the Lady Kittens tied with Palacios one game a piece, 25-16 and 12-25.
Top servers for Van Vleck were Michelle-Rose Mireles and Kiera Reis. The Lady Kitten’s top defenders were Cadence Andersen, Tarah Britton, Kymora Williams, Elyana Estraca, Andrea Perez, Rebecca Hatfield, Lindsay Jimenez, Eboni Woolsey, Kayla Martinez, and Jesalyn Morales.
Next, to take the court was the 7th grade A team. Top defenders were Alissa Woolsey, Ava Cervantes, Alexa Zuniga, and Nicole Ryman. Ryman, Iralynn Gibbens, and Jenna Mielsch had awesome serves.
Zuniga played a well-rounded game with great digs and even a head shot to top off her game.
Last game of the night was the 8th grade A team who beat the Sharkettes 25-19 and 25-18.
Top servers were Tia Fields, Olivia Britton, and Ashlynn Wizenried. Top defenders were Emilee Schneider, Tatum Moore, Madilyn Zuniga, Kassidy Roe, Serenity Suarez, Alyssa Hudgins, Jaila Wilson, Grace Gibbens, and Hope Cornett.
On Sept. 7, the OHHMS 7th grade A team had their first tournament competition against Palacios 7th grade A team girls and Edna 7th grade A team girl.
Even though the Kittens ended up losing to both teams with Palacios taking the win in the first game 25-10 and the second game 25-8, they relieved it was time to put away the jitters and get to work, call the balls, block the spikes, cover the areas, and get those serves over that net, they did better when they played against Edna.
Edna was the second team the Kittens played in the tournament losing to Edna on the first round 25-14 second round 25-13, the Kittens showed some improvement after playing Palacios.
On Sept. 9, the OHHMS Kittens A & B teams traveled to Boling to compete against their middle school Bulldogs.
After a week of practice, the girls were ready to play in this competition. The 7th grade B team was up first to play against Boling even though they were nervous they came along way from when we started the season off. The Kittens lost to Boling first round 24-14 second round 25-19 with the improvement of the second round.
They relieved that after the first game it was time to call the balls, cover the area, block, and get those serves over the net. The 7th grade A team was ready to play the first game they lost to Boling 25-14 which spark energy and readiness in their bodies, they pulled together as a team in the second round bringing all their hard work from practice on that Boling court.
They brought their quick blocks, good back row digs, and good serves in the second game winning 25-23. They knew they had to work hard in the last game to claim victory, but even though the 7th grade A team lost to Boling in the third and tie-breaking round with a score of 15-9.
Next, Monday the Van Vleck Lady Kittens travel to Tidehaven with the C teams starting at 5 p.m.
