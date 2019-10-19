Exporters move past Bay City 35-20
Brazosport moved to 2-1 in district play with a 35-20 victory over Bay City Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Bay City remains winless in district at 0-3.
After failing to score on their first drive of the night, the Exporters took advantage of a poor Bay City punt to get on the scoreboard first.
After pinning Bay City back at its own 1, the Blackcats failed to move the ball and was forced to punt the ball way from the shadow of their goalposts. After a 12-yard Bay City punt, Brazosport took over at the Bay City 13 and needed one play to light up the scoreboard.
Rayleen Bell found an opening in the Bay City defense and scored from 13 yards out to give Brazosport a 7-0 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing Bay City drive, the Blackcats started to move the ball but had the drive end on an interception that gave the Exporters the ball at the Bay City 26-yard line.
The drive marched backwards before the Exporters found a way to the end zone again.
This time, freshman quarterback Kariyen Goins connected with Bell for a 34-yard scoring toss for a 14-0 Exporter lead as the first quarter came to a close.
If Bay City intended to stay in this contest, the Blackcats would have to respond and on the ensuing drive they did just that.
Starting from its own 37, Bay City turned to an emerging running attack led by Davieyon Curtis. Curtis busted off a couple of nice runs for Bay City before quarterback Carlos Lara connected with Ray Bibbins for a first down at the Brazosport 32.
A nice quarterback keeper by Lara moved the ball to the Exporter 18 before Curtis carried the ball down to the eight-yard line. On the next play, Rodney Mitchell put the finishing touches on the drive by scoring from eight yards out to cut the lead to 14-7 with 7:57 left in the second quarter.
But just as quick as Bay City got back into the game, Brazosport put a little distance between them again.
This time, the Exporters drove 75 yards on 10 plays to light up the scoreboard. The drive was keyed by the running of Paul Woodard and capped off by Goins, who scored from nine yards out to push the lead out to 21-7 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
Bay City looked like they might respond on the ensuing drive as the Blackcats drove down the field but the drive was stopped on a turnover and Brazosport took over at its own 36 with 2:24 left in the second quarter.
Both teams traded scoreless drives to start the second half before Bay City took over at its own 29 after a Brazosport punt. Bay City drove into the Exporter territory but lost the drive on another turnover as the Exporters took possession of the ball at its own 2-yard line as the third quarter came to a close.
Behind the running of Kevin Davis and Woodard, Brazosport quickly moved the ball down the field and busted into Bay City’s territory at the Blackcat 38 on a nice run by Woodard. The drive appeared to stall at the Bay City 26 when Goins connected with Kevin Davis for a nice pass and run down to the Bay City 3-yard line.
On the next play, CJ Calhoun busted in right down the middle to give the Exporters a commanding 28-7 lead over Bay City.
Lightning struck right back for Bay City as Blackcat sophomore Marlon Ford gathered in the ensuing kickoff at the 24 and found an opening in the middle of the Brazosport defense for a touchdown. The score cut the Exporter’s lead to 28-14 with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter.
But Brazosport had a little bit of magic left in this contest. Starting from its own 25, the Exporters quickly started to march down the field against the Blackcats.
Runs by Woodard and Davis moved the ball into Blackcat territory at the Bay City 42-yard line. Faced with a third-and-16 call from the Bay City 48, Goins threw a perfect screen pass to Davis who scampered down the sideline for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Bay City scored a late fourth quarter touchdown when Mitchell scored from nine yards out with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.
