Basketball
Cats pick up first win of season
The Bay City Blackcats picked up their first victory of the season last Tuesday as they defeated Palacios 71-51.
The Blackcats scored 25 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 50-21 lead at halftime and led 68-38 after three quarters.
“I was very pleased with the fact that we only committed three turnovers in the whole first half.” Bay City coach Larry Butler said. “When we take care of the ball and don’t turn it over, we give ourselves a lot better chance to score. Our shots were dropping the whole half and allowed us to extend our lead from the first quarter.”
Marquis Edwards finished with 26 points to lead Bay City in scoring. Marcus Edwards followed with 13 points and Ky’Adrian Green finished with 11.
Ke’Vaughn Gaskin also finished in double-digits with 10 points.
“Marquis Edwards got hot early and carried it for a 26-point performance,” Butler said. “I am hoping this is the start of a winning streak for the Blackcats.”
For Palacios, Camron Polk had 13 points for the Sharks while Keegan Garcia added 12 points. Sloan Greaves had nine points while Kolby Wilson and Jacob Guerrero had five points each.
Nathan Perez (three), Gary Haynes (two) and Jordin Nemes (two) also contributed points for the Sharks.
“We ran into some extremely hot shooting in the first half. It seemed like they couldn’t miss from anywhere,” Palacios coach Trent Weixelman said. “We ran man and mixed up some other defensive schemes and nothing stopped them. We kept grinding and in the second half played much better. We have to challenge ourselves more defensively. There are rules to man to man but most of it is pure desire to shut your opponent down. We will continue to work on it in practice and be at our best by district.”
Bay City girls fall against International Leadership of Texas Katy-Westpark
The Bay City Ladycats fell to 4-7 for the season with a 52-30 loss to International Leadership of Texas Katy-Westpark Monday night.
Patricia Waddy had 10 points for Bay City and pulled down eight rebounds.
The Ladycat JV moved its record to 3-4 with a 31-27 win over their International Leadership counterparts.
Freshman Iyanna Williams had 16 points for Bay City.
Blackcats have tough time with Willowridge
Last Monday, the Blackcats lost to Fort Bend Willowridge 89-56.
The Blackcat trailed 39-22 at halftime. The Eagles extended that lead in the third quarter where they outscored Bay City 30-16.
“We struggled with Willowridge’s hard defense. They were very active and caused us a lot of problems,” Bay City coach Larry Butler said. “We got behind the eight ball early and we never able to recover.”
Marcus Edwards led Bay City scorers with 13 points. Green and Gaskin had 12 points apiece for the Blackcats. Marquis Edwards finished with 11 points. Green led Bay City in rebounds with 17 for the game.
Xavier Calhoun had 27 points for Willowridge while Ashton Lindsey had 19. Tre Harrison added 12 points for the Eagles and Rufus Scott had 11.
The Blackcats start play in the Leroy Miksch Tournament in Needville against Van Vleck Thursday.
Palacios girls beat Edna
The Palacios Sharkettes improved to 3-4 on the season with a 47-38 win over Edna last Monday.
Aleena Acosta had 18 points for Palacios. She also picked up eight steals and pulled down four rebounds.
Avery Kubecka had 10 points had eight rebounds while Olivia Filip added seven points and four rebounds. Cara Polk had five points and four rebounds while Cyra Polk finished with three points, six rebounds and five steals.
Paula Palfaro had three points and three steals. Rylee Vandenberg had a point and three rebounds.
Tigers open season with loss to El Campo
After another successful football season, the Tidehaven Tigers got into basketball mode last Tuesday when they started their season with 63-38 loss to El Campo.
“It was a rough start to the season, but on one day of practice, it was kind of expected,” Tidehaven coach Josh Faglie said. “We just finished a good season in football, and all of the varsity basketball players played football as well. This is an athletic group of kids. With more time in the gym, I can’t imagine us doing anything other than get better. I am excited to see improvement as the season progresses.”
Austin Smith led Tidehaven in scoring with 14 points. Smith also pulled down 12 rebounds and had four blocked shots. Kylan Sardinea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Kaden Henry had five points while Mason Perales had six points and three steals.
Sharks beat Goliad
A road trip to Goliad netted the Palacios Sharks a 61-27 victory last Monday.
Camron Polk had 30 of the Sharks’ 61 points in the win. Sloan Greaves added 14 points for Palacios. Keegan Garcia and Nathan Perez had five points each while Jacob Guerrero, Anthony White and Reed Bowers picked up two points each.
Gary Haynes had one point.
“Early game and a long trip had us a little sluggish at the start, but we tightened the screws on defense and executed better on offense,” Palacios coach Trent Weixelman said. “Camron had a heck of a game. He always gets going when he plays hard on the defensive end and it always translates into points. He had three major dunks as well, which is a good team motivator. We got some good post play by Greaves and Perez and some solid minutes by Kolby Wilson and Keegan Garcia.”
