The Bay City Junior High swimmers raced in the Tomball Invitational.
Top finishers for the Panthers were:
Megan Moya – 1st in the 50 breaststroke and 2nd in the 200 freestyle
Lucie Frick – 1st in the 100 freestyle and 2nd in the 50 butterfly
Suhana Khondker – 2nd in the 100 individual medley and 4th in the 50 backstroke
Rachel Castillo – 4th in the 50 freestyle and 9th in the 50 butterfly
JoDaniel Peralta – 4th in the 200 freestyle and 13th in the 50 breaststroke
Victoria Sliva – 6th in the 100 freestyle and 9th in the 50 backstroke
Chris Castillo – 7th in the 50 breaststroke and 20th in the 50 freestyle
Shelby Luder, Sadie Garcia, Jazln Cordova and Kaydence Sanchez all finished in the top 30 in their events.
“We have a really neat group of kids out for swim this year,” Bay City swim coach Robert Button said. “They’re enthusiastic, they help one another, and they race their hearts out.”
The swimmers will travel to Rosenberg for the Southeast Texas Middle School Championships in January.
