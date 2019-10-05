Van Vleck 7th-8th drops games to East Bernard
On Sept. 26, the Van Vleck Leopards Jr. High traveled to East Bernard to take on the Brahmas.
For the 7th Grade, it was a tough night for the Leopards as they lost to the Brahmas. For the Brahmas, everything they did in the first half went the Brahmas way as they scored on all four possessions to take a 30-0 halftime lead.
For the Leopards, the offense and defense just could not get going. The one bright spot was special teams as Stephen Moore took the Brahmas kickoff and returned it for 50 yards down into Brahmas territory before stepping out of bounds, in the first half.
The second half was better for the Leopards as the defense stepped up and stopped the Brahmas from scoring and recovering two forced fumbles.
As for the 8th Grade, the Leopards came out and played well but falls short to the Brahmas.
For the Leopards offense started off well with Gaven Ros sprinting for a 45-yard run to begin the game. As the Leopards would start rolling offensively, penalties would stop the momentum and had to punt the ball away.
The Brahmas would get the ball and took advantage on some the Leopards mistakes and took the ball down the field and scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
Next offensive possession the Leopards marched down the field and scored on a 1 yard TD run by Gaven Ros. The two-point conversion failed and the Brahmas lead 8-6.
Right before half the Leopards made a great defensive stance and with Tylan Roberson intercepting the ball right before halftime with the Brahmas up 8-6.
Mistakes cost the Leopards at the beginning of the third quarter as the Brahmas kicked an on-side kick and recovered it and drove the down the field and scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion and took the lead 16-6.
The Leopards moved the ball down the field in the second half but costly penalties would stop the Leopards from getting to the end zone.
The Leopards had big runs all game from Gaven Ros, Charlie Hill and Brett Noster.
