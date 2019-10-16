Tigers rest injuries on bye
Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio knew Van Vleck was going to come to play last Friday and the Leopards did just that during the district contest.
Tidehaven had to score late in the fourth quarter to pull off a 21-14 win over Van Vleck to move to 1-1 in district play while Van Vleck fell to 0-1.
“It was a good game and both teams played real hard,” Lucio said. “The weather threw a curveball at both teams because it is hard to throw the ball in 30 mph winds.”
Van Vleck scored first to take a 6-0 lead but Tidehaven’s Ben Ruiz answered with a short touchdown run with 9:37 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Early in the third quarter, Van Vleck’s Sam Bree scored and with a two-point conversion, the Leopards assumed at 14-7 lead over Tidehaven.
The score remained there until Ruiz scored again at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter to pull the Tigers to within 14-13 in the third quarter.
Tidehaven took the lead for good late in the fourth when Ruiz scored his third touchdown of the night to give the Tigers their winning margin.
For the Tigers, the bye week comes at a good time for Lucio and his team.
“We are going to work overall on fundamental type of things during this week,” Lucio said.
Lucio is also toying with the idea of holding an inters quad scrimmage Thursday just to keep the players going during this off week.
Lucio said this week his coaches will start working on a defensive plan against Schulenburg.
“We will take a close look at the type of stuff they do but we won’t get too hot and heavy with them until next week,” Lucio said.
