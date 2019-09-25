Tigers look to get healthy Friday against Ganado
Now the games are for real.
Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio realizes that now the game count as the Tigers host Danbury in the District 14-3A opener for both teams this Friday night.
“We are finally starting to get a little healthy and if we can execute we will be alright,” Lucio said. “I think we can beat them one-on-one in most positions. We just have to do what we are supposed to do and then we will be okay this week.”
Last week,
“We have been depleted at the linebacker position and didn’t have one starter on the field at linebacker against Shiner,” Lucio said.
With senior Call Davant out, Lucio is hoping the return of senior Anton Kacer will bolster the line backing crew this week.
“It just sends a ripple through the entire team,” Lucio said. “When we lost our linebackers, we had to move secondary kids to linebacker and then made a bunch of our kids play both ways. We try to go fast on offense but you can’t do that when you have all your players going both ways. When you have injuries like we have had, it makes it extremely tough.”
Coming into last Friday’s contest with state-ranked Shiner, Lucio knew it would be a tough challenge for his Tigers, who limped into the game with numerous injuries to key players on the team.
Shiner ran out to a 31-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 52-0 victory over Tidehaven.
“We played a very good team, one of the best in the state and we had a whole of players out of the game with injuries. The good news was that we didn’t suffer any new injuries. Overall, we were very young out there against Shiner. We had half of our JV out there playing for us. We were able to move the ball and get some first downs but just couldn’t score.”
Lucio is hoping the return of some players this week in time for the start of district will mark a new second season for the Tigers.
“We should have four or five players come back this week so that will be huge for us,” Lucio said
“We seem to have a speed advantage over them so we plan on taking advantage of that,” Lucio said. “But every time we play Danbury they get pretty fired up for us. We expect a tough battle from them.”
