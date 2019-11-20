Bay City opens basketball season with tough loss to Royal 75-74
The Bay City Blackcats opened the basketball season with a heartbreaking 75-74 loss to Brookshire Royal last Friday night.
The Blackcats tied the game with less than a minute to play. Royal’s Stephen McGill hit a one of two free throws to give the Falcons a one-point lead. Bay City put up a last-second shot for the win but it caromed off the iron.
“The Blackcats did a really good job in the second half to try and get the win.” Bay City head coach Larry Butler said. “I was pleased with the defensive pressure after halftime.”
Ke’Vaughn Gaskin led Bay City in scoring with 30 points. Marcus and Marquis Edwards each chipped in with 13 points. Ky’Adrian Green came away with 10 on the night. Rodney Mitchell, Ky’Adrian Green, and Marquis Edwards led the way in rebounds with seven, six, and six, respectfully. Gaskin also had six steals on the night.
“Obviously, Ke’Vaughn had a great night scoring with 30 points.” Butler said.
The Blackcats started the game slow offensively. Bay City struggled from the field early as they could not get the ball to drop. Gaskin would put up eight points in the quarter to lead the way. The Blackcats missed a few lay-ups and some open shots that allowed the Falcons to get the lead. Bay City would also turn the ball over seven times in the period, but the Bay City defense made it difficult for the Falcons to get to the rim.
Bay City was more assertive offensively in the second quarter. Marcus Edwards had seven points in the quarter while Green added four.
Bay City’s pressing defense caused the Falcons to turn the ball over more in the second period than they did in the first period, but Royal led 40-32 at halftime.
Bay City continued to press Royal in the third quarter and caused the Falcons to turn the ball over 10 times. Gaskin had 10 points in the quarter to pace the Bay City offense.
In the fourth quarter, Gaskin, Marcus Edwards and Green each contributed on offense, but Bay City wasn’t able to complete the comeback.
Ladycats go 2-2 at tournament
The Bay City Ladycats went 2-2 at the Bob Ducroz Memorial Tournament in West Columbia last week.
On Saturday, Bay City lost to Boling 37-36. A’mayah Payton had 13 points for the Ladycats while Krissy Johnson pulled down eight rebounds.
The Ladycats rebounded from the loss with a 56-37 win over Santa Fe. Johnson had 17 points in the victory for Bay City while Keombre Brinkley had 14 points. Johnson also had nine rebounds.
Also in the tournament in West Columbia, Tidehaven lost to host Columbia 36-26 and to Santa Fe 41-18 on the opening day of the tournament. Van Vleck also lost twice on the opening day of the tournament, falling 39-15 to Stafford and 41-37 to Boling.
