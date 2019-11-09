Volleyball: Bay City earns win in bi-district playoffs
Palacios, Tidehaven knocked from postseason
The Bay City Blackcats started off the Class 4A volleyball playoffs in fine fashion with a 25-10, 25-9, 18-25, 25-15 win over Houston Booker T. Washington Monday in a bi-district round match at Butler Fieldhouse in Houston.
Bay City moved on to take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the area round Friday at Phillips Fieldhouse in Pasasdena. Result of that match was not available at press time.
Renata Dominguez led the Blackcats with 12 kills while Patricia Waddy added 10 kills.
Amayah Payton had nine digs on defense while Michaela Brown served up three aces.
Starting setter Alexis Monroy passed out 30 assists for Bay City in the victory.
“Alexis Monroy has proven to be a young yet, a worthy leader on the floor. She is a true captain who continuously grows each game,” Bay City coach Ervette Powell said.
Palacios falls in area round to Hardin
The Palacios Sharkettes bowed out of the playoffs Thursday night with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 loss to Hardin in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs at Stafford High School.
Brooke Grones had six kills against Hardin. Jordan Peeples followed that with five kills. Cara Polk and Paula Alfaro had one kill each.
Aleena Acosta led the Sharkettes with 15 digs while Cyra Polk had 11 digs. Cara Polk, Brooke Grones and Jordan Peeples had eight digs each. Cara Polk had one block. Acosta had six assists. De’Ja Jones and Cyra Polk each had an ace serve.
Palacios opened the playoffs Tuesday night with a 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 victory over New Waverly in a Region III Class 3A bi-district round match at Brookshire High School.
Brooke Grones put down 13 kills against the Bulldogs and served up seven aces. Grones also had 13 digs on defense and a block.
Jordan Peeples had seven kills for Palacios and picked up 21 digs on defense.
Savannah Williams added three kills with Aleena Acosta and Paula Alfaro getting two kills apiece in the victory. Acosta also had 21 digs and a block and led Palacios with 10 assists.
Cara Polk had a kill, three assists and led Palacios with 23 digs. Cyra Polk was the fifth Sharkette with double-digit digs in the match with 21.
Alfaro led the Sharkettes with three blocks in the match.
De’Ja Jones contributed two aces, a kill, a block and two digs. Williams added an ace, an assist and two digs.
Tidehaven can’t get past Anderson Shiro
The Tidehaven Tigerettes were eliminated from the Class 3A volleyball playoffs with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-5 loss to Anderson Shiro in the bi-district round of the playoff Monday night at Columbus High School.
Cassidy Tabares had 31 hitting attempts in the match and put down four kills for Tidehaven. Madison Kacer finished with 15 digs, giving her 497 for the season.
Members of Tidehaven’s playoff squad included Madison Kacer, Camryn Frick, Tabares, Iydia Yeager, Jehan Johnson, Jolie Philyaw, Lilly Kacer, Zoe Winkenwerder and Emma Swift.
