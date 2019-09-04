Palacios rolls to win over Skidmore
Palacios freshman Anthony White hit on seven-of-11 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns to pace Palacios to season-opening win over Skidmore-Tynan 37-6 last Friday on the road.
Senior Camron Polk got the 2019 season off to a great start as he gathered in three passes for touchdowns and 126 total yards including a 65-yard reception.
White was the story in the opening win as the freshman not only passed for 207 yards but also rushed for 35 and one touchdown in pacing the Sharks’ offensive attack.
Junior Gary Haynes led Palacios in rushing with 80 yards on nine carries including a 26-yard jaunt.
Palacios ran out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and padded that lead out to 30-0 by the halftime break. The Sharks scored in the third quarter before Skidmore-Tynan.
The Palacios defense was sterling in the contest as they only allowed the Bobcats six first downs on the night.
Palacios will return for their home opener against Bloomington this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Bloomington suffered a 36-0 loss in the season opener last week.
