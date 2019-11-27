Basketball roundup
Palacios girls compete in Edna tournament
The Palacios Sharkettes competed in a tournament in Edna last week.
After splitting their first two games of the tournament last Thursday, the Sharkettes lost their next two games of the tournament.
In their third game, Palacios lost to host Edna 41-33.
Avery Kubecka had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Sharkettes. Rylee Vandenbergh had three points and four rebounds. De’ja Jones added three points and three steals. Cyra Polk had three points and five steals.
Aleena Acosta had two points, six rebounds and five steals. Cara Polk and Jordan Peeples each had a point. Cara Polk had three steals and Peeples pulled down six rebounds.
In their fourth game of the tournament, Palacios lost to Halletsville 48-39. Acosta had 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals.
Cyra Polk had 12 points and six steals. Olivia Filip added six points and four steals. Kubecka finished with five points and four rebounds.
In non-tournament action on Tuesday, the Sharkettes beat Edna 47-38.
Palacios took a 30-17 lead after the first two quarters and then held on for the win.
Acosta led Palacios with 18 points. She also had four rebounds and eight steals.
Kubecka had 10 points and eight rebounds. Filip picked up seven points and four rebounds. Cara Polk (five points, four rebounds), Cyra Polk (three points, six rebounds, five steals), Paula Palfaro (three points, three steals) and Vandenbergh (one point, three rebounds) also contributed to the win.
Ladycats fall to Royal
The Bay City Ladycats fell to Brookshire Royal 68-28 Friday. A’mayah Payton led Bay City with six points.
Herman boys sweep Boling
The O.H. Herman Middle School boys’ basketball teams took on their counterparts from Boling last Thursday night.
The seventh grade B team won 18-7 with Colton McKnight and Eli Munoz getting eight points each. Daniel Castillo had two points. The B squad got good back court play from Castillo and John Smith and some timely passes from Antwon Johnson.
The seventh grade A team took a 24-19 decision over Boling.
The A team got good play from Micah Burks, Zacharias Mendoza, Jonathan Garza, Carmelo Bell and Corey Austin. Burks and Bell combined for eight points in the first half to help give O.H. Herman a 12-8 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Austin had four points while Burks and Garza had two points each. In the fourth quarter, Austin and Garza both picked up baskets.
The eighth grade A team won their matchup with their Boling counterparts 37-13.
The A team led 11-7 at halftime with Ty’lan Roberson, Kaden Garza and Marcavion Ruckett scoring points.
In the third quarter, Roberson scored five points while Da’Mian Matchets scored two points and Steven Constancio scored one.
In the fourth, Kealin Callis had six points and five rebounds. Constancio also had a 3-pointer in the fourth.
Keemar Allums finished nine rebounds in the contest. He had four of those in the fourth quarter.
