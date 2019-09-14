Tidehaven 8th grade rolls to win over Palacios 30-6
The Tidehaven Tigers 8th grade team opened the season with a 30-6 win over Palacios.
The Tigers were led on offense by running back Joseph Dodds who finished the day with three touchdowns and one 2-point run, quarterback Ricky Rubio with a touchdown and 2-point run and RB/WR Tristan Delaigle with a two point conversion.
All three ran the ball effectively and Delaigle had a 35-yard catch and run from Rubio. Reid Jurek, Rubio and Mathew Rush led the defense. Jurek had an interception and Christian Rubio had a fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.