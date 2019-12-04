Area athletes earn academic all-state recognition
The Texas High School Coaches’ Association released its academic all-state list for volleyball and cross country with several area athletes on those lists.
In volleyball, Tidehaven’s Jolie Philyaw and Zoe Winkenwerder were both named to the list. Winkenwerder was a first-team selection while Phlyaw was a second-team choice.
In cross country, Van Vleck’s Cevin Wleczyk and Sydney Lawhon made the list. Wleczyk was a second-team honoree while Lawhon was an honorable mention selection.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be:
• An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team
• Of good moral character
• A senior
• Have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.
Nominations must be made by the head coach of the prospective sport and the head coach must be a member by Oct. 15. After the nominations are submitted and the deadline is passed, the nominations are sent to the Texas High School Coaches’ Association (THSCA) for review.
While the student might initially meet the criteria for nomination, that does not guarantee the student a spot on a team. When reviewing the nominations, the THSCA considers each students’ GPA, class rank, SAT and/or ACT score. The students receive points based on each criteria.
The total number of points they receive determines which team they are placed on. The classification of the school is not a factor, and there’s not a limit on how many players can make a team.
The best team a player can make is the Elite Team. It takes near perfect scores in all categories to make the Elite team. The hierarchy then follows in this order: 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention.
Nominations for academic all-state for football ended Dec. 1. Those selections will be announced later in the month.
The Texas High School Coaches Association will also be taking nominations in other sports during the early part of 2020. The deadline to nominate swimmers and divers is Feb. 1.
The deadline to nominate athletes in basketball and wrestling is March 1.
Soccer coaches have until April 1 to nominate their athletes for academic all-state recognition.
Tennis, golf, track, softball and baseball nominations for academic all-state are due by May 1.
The Texas High School Coaches Association started the academic all-state honor to recognize those students who not only put in the time on the athletic field but also work hard in the classroom as well.
