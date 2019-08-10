Tidehaven ready to get year going
Coming off a strong run in the playoffs last year and a berth in the 7-on-7 tournament, the Tidehaven Tigers and head coach David Lucio are prepping for the upcoming season.
Tidehaven returns a strong number of players from last year’s squad ready for another run in the Class 3A playoffs.
“We have a starting quarterback and everybody else has to earn a spot,” Lucio said. “Don’t get me wrong, we have kids that are favorites for some spots but they have to show up and re-earn those spots.”
Senior Blake Garcia returns to lead the offensive attack for Tidehaven.
“Right now, we are just looking to see who is going to show up and compete,” Lucio said. “It just makes the kids work harder. America is based on competition and we don’t want to take that competition away from them.”
Tidehaven is already drawing the attention of “football experts” who have the Tigers tabbed to have a strong season this year.
“The hype is definitely there for us this year,” Lucio said. “We are coming into this year ranked 10th in the state and that is a different feeling for all of us. I have never started a season with a top 10 team. This is the first time for that. We always have to crawl up from the bottom so this is kind of weird for us but we all seem to be handling it pretty well.”
Lucio believes the strong off-season has the team and its coaching staff ready for the season ahead.
“We had such a great off-season that we are excited this year,” Lucio said. “We want to see what this new muscle and hustle is going to do for us so we are really looking forward to this season.
“I think the kids were real excited to get back after it,” Lucio said.
