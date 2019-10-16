Bay City seeks elusive win this week against Brazosport Friday
With three games left in the season, Bay City is still looking for that elusive first win of its season and will have a chance at it this week when the Blackcats host Brazosport at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews knows his Blackcats are improving with each passing week but it is just those simple mistakes that are hurting the team when it matters the most.
“The little mistakes cost us,” Matthews said. “We had a touchdown called back for a penalty and I believe that was a big momentum swing for us because we would have went into halftime leading 14-7. We just didn’t finish off drives and didn’t make plays when we needed to make them.
“Each week we are finding an identity, we just have to get a little more consistent and add more to it each week,” Matthews said.
He said with three weeks left to the district season ahead of them, Bay City takes small victories in each passing week.
“You have to,” Matthews said. “You have to take the small victories in order to build on them. There are some positives in each game. We know that somebody has to win and somebody has to lose but I think we are playing a lot better than we were a few weeks ago. We could have seen no growth. The games have been much closer. We just haven’t found our way to punch our way to a win.”
Against the Exporters this week, Bay City will go up against a team that is 1-1 in district play and right in the middle of the district playoff race.
“They are playing well this year,” Matthews said.
Brazosport opened district with a stunning 21-20 win over defending district champs Sealy but fell last weekend to El Campo.
“They just play good team football,” Matthews said. “They are very solid.”
Matthews know his team is on the verge of a breakthrough this year.
“We have to minimize our mistakes and start capitalizing on opportunities we get,” Matthews said. “We have had several come to us that could have changed the outcome of ballgames. We have to be able to recognize our opportunities and take advantage of them when they present themselves.
“We have to play hard for four quarters,” Matthews said. “There are times when we run into a lull in the fourth quarter and it puts us behind the eight ball and you have to find yourself back around to where you want to be.”
Even though the team is winless on the season, Matthews said the Blackcats are not hanging their heads when it comes to playing in those Friday night lights.
“These kids are resilient,” Matthews said. “They are trying to find a win and once we do that, I think that is the confidence that they will need to get them over the hump. They understand that we haven’t had the best of luck this year. We have had injuries and our numbers are low and everybody we have played is a pretty good football team this year. They understand where we are at but they also understand they have the potential to win these games also. They are still striving to be a better football team before the end of this year.”
With a few breaks, this team could easily being undefeated heading into this contest but Matthews realizes that is just the game of football.
“Potentially, if we stay away from injuries, our record could be different but that is the course of the season,” Matthews said. “There are always a couple of moments and a couple of injuries that keep you from 7-0 instead of 0-7. That’s the game of football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.