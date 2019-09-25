District begins for Leps with East Bernard
When talk makes the rounds about District 14-3A football, the talk normally starts with the East Bernard Brahmas.
The undefeated Brahmas will travel to Van Vleck this Friday to take on the 2-1 Leopards in the district opener for both squads.
Van Vleck opened the year with two straight wins but suffered a 55-14 loss to Houston Second Baptist last Friday.
The two teams were tied at 7-all after the first quarter of play but Second Baptist exploded for 28 points in the second quarter and 14 more in the third to put the game away.
Van Vleck senior quarterback Josh DeLaRosa led the Leopards by hitting on 14-of-21 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough to lead the young Leps to the win.
Junior Sam Bree led Van Vleck in rushing in the game with nine carries for 65 yards including a 50-yard jaunt. Junior Camron Franklin hauled in five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Van Vleck against Second Baptist.
For Van Vleck to be successful in the district opener, the Leopards will have to sustain long offensive drives to keep East Bernard’s offense off the field. The Brahmas like to control the game with their vaunted offensive rushing attack and a young Van Vleck team will be tested this week.
East Bernard is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Dallas Novicke, who has passed for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the early going. Novicke has also tossed four interceptions in the early going.
The Brahmas like to control the clock with their running offense and this year is no different. Running behind a strong offensive line, junior Kobe Brown is leading the assault with 25 carries for 233 yards and six touchdowns while senior Tanner Baggett has rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns in the early going.
Other backs putting up rushing yardage include Devin Chapman with 164 yards on the ground and senior Kameron Matthews with 124 yards on the ground.
When Novicke goes to the air, look for him to connect with Baggett, who has hauled in seven receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.
The Brahmas opened the season with a 23-6 win over Rice Consolidated and then followed that up with a 49-6 win over Hitchcock, a 42-0 shutout of Boling and a 27-10 win over Edna last week.
In the win of Edna, Brown paced the offensive attack with 92 yards on the ground an three rushing touchdowns.
