Sharks look for quick start to year again
Fresh off a successful playoff season last year, the Palacios Sharks will open the 2019 football season with a road contest against Skidmore-Tynan this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
For Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves, he knows the important of getting the season off to a good start after seeing his Sharks ride a 3-0 start to earn a playoff berth last year.
Skidmore-Tynan finished 8-3 last year but dropped a 28-7 decision to Palacios in the season opener last year.
“They are a good ball club,” Graves said. “They have some skilled kids that run very well and coach John Livas has been there a while so his system is engrained. They have some physical kids so it is going to be great matchup for us.
“We are going to have our hands full and we were able to pop them at home last year and they are going to ready for us so its going to be tough this year,” Graves said. “It’s always tough to start the year against a slot-T team but a slot-T team that has been doing that with the same staff for a while now. They will be ready for us this year. We had the element of surprise last year because we had a new staff and they didn’t know what we were going to do but they are going to be ready for us.”
Graves knows a win in the season opener is big for his program and wants to do it again this year.
“I can’t stress it enough that a win is big for us,” Graves said. “Starting off 1-0 is huge going into that second week. Hopefully we can get on a little roll to lead us into district. We have to start fast and we have some kids that can get after it.
“We just have to take care of our responsibilities and play fundamental football and be the more physical team on the field,” Graves said.
Graves said the Sharks have to take care of the football in order to be successful against the Bobcats.
“We have to eliminate the post-snap penalties and make sure we take care of the football,” Graves said. “Our special teams is going to be huge for us and normally they are important in the early games of any year.”
Graves said he is happy with his team’s progress but not completely.
“I don’t think you are ever happy with where the team is at any time of the season,” Graves said. “But I think we are on the right track and we have cleaned up some things from our first scrimmage to our second scrimmage and took care of the ball a lot more. We are winning the turnover margin right now and we were physical out last time.
“We are farther along than where we were last year at this time but we are still far from where we need to be,” Graves said.
