Area players named to 24-3A volleyball teams
A number of area players were named to the All-District 24-3A volleyball team selected by the district’s coaches.
Palacios junior Jordan Peeples and sophomores Brooke Grones and Cyra Polk were named to the first team as were Tidehaven sophomore Madison Kacer and Tidehaven senior Cassidy Tabares.
Second-team selections included Palacios senior Savannah Williams and sophomore Cara Polk, Tidehaven freshman Emma Swift and senior Jolie Philyaw and Van Vleck senior Madilyn Koliba.
Getting honorable-mention all-district recognition for Tidehaven were senior Lilly Kacer, senior Zoe Winkenwerder, sophomore Camryn Frick and freshman Jehan Johnson.
Honorable-mention all-district picks from Palacios were senior Aleena Acosta and sophomore De’Ja Jones.
Van Vleck honorable-mention all-district picks were sophomore Trista Martinez, junior Michaela Bormes, junior Trinity Fields, senior Allison Carrion and senior Chynelle Blackmon.
Academic all-district selections for Tidehaven were sophomore Madison Kacer, Frick, Johnson, Lilly Kacer, Winkenwerder, Tabares, Philyaw and Swift.
Academic all-district picks were Palacios included Acosta, senior Marissa Roemer, Williams, Peeples, Grones, Jones and Cara and Cyra Polk.
Van Vleck’s academic all-district picks were Blackmon, Carrion, Koliba, Bormes, Kylie Junek, Emily Montalvo, Maria Van Zandt, Destany Zuniga, Katelyn Brown and Martinez.
The District 24-3A MVP in volleyball was McKenna Novicke of East Bernard. MVP setter was Kenadi Domel of East Bernard. Offensive MVP was Boling’s Tori Arrington. Defensive MVP was Madison Crist of East Bernard and Boling’s Payton Wostarek was newcomer of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.