Schulenburg scores late to turn back Tidehaven
Schulenburg outscored Tidehaven 15-6 in the final quarter to come away with a big 22-19 victory over the Tigers Friday night.
Tidehaven was able to get on the board first on a 29-yard rushing touchdown and a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Schulenburg was able to come right back to get on the board. The Shorthorns converted a big fourth down call to gain a first down at the Tidehaven 38-yard line. A couple of plays later, Schulenburg reached the end zone to tie the game at 7-all.
But Tidehaven came right back and took the lead before the halftime break. Faced with a fourth-and-goal from the Schulenburg 1, Tidehaven was able to punch it in to take a 13-7 lead into the halftime break.
Tidehaven was dealt a hard blow in the second half when senior Mason Perales was ejected from the game for targeting with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Schulenburg scored from a yard out and with the PAT assumed a 14-13 lead over Tidehaven.
But the Tigers came right back and answered the score with a nice drive that ended up with a rushing touchdown and a 19-14 lead for the Tigers after a two-point conversion failed.
Schulenburg drove down the field and scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown to take a 22- 19 lead over the Tigers and clinch the big district win.
