VV girls split at tourney
The OHHMS Lady Kitten 7th and 8th grade “A” volleyball teams traveled to Edna last Saturday for a round robin tournament.
The 8th grade A team played Edna first and lost in a close match 25-19 and 25-20. Then the Lady Kittens played Palacios and won 25-17 and 25-18.
Every Lady Kitten played excellent offense and defense.
OHHMS 8th grade A team players are Tia Fields, Kassidy Roe, Tatum Moore, Olivia Britton, Alyssa Hudgins, Ashlynn Winzenried, Jaila Wilson, Serenity Suarez, Grace Gibbens, and Hope Cornett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.