Sharks seek 5-0 start with Industrial
It took a double overtime finish, but don’t look now but the Palacios Sharks are standing at 4-0 on the season with a homecoming contest with Industrial standing in the way of a 5-0 start.
Freshman quarterback Anthony White and junior running back Gary Haynes again led the way for Palacios against Ganado.
White hit on 14-of-30 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns while Haynes rushed 23 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Sharks to the victory over Ganado.
Palacios held onto a second-half lead but watched as Ganado scored 18 second-half points to tie the game and send it into overtime.
“We just found a way to get it done,” said Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves. “I am happy that this game is behind us and we can get ready for the next one. If someone would have told me before the season that we would be 4-0 heading into the Industrial game, I would take it in a heartbeat.”
Industrial comes into Friday’s contest sporting a 3-1 record with wins over Mathis, St. Joseph and Ingleside and its only loss coming in a 38-12 decision to Shiner.
“They are a very good football team that is very well coached,” Graves said. “They are big up front and fast in their skilled positions. We are going to have our hands full with them and it might be the toughest game we have had all year to this point. I am hoping we can match their physical nature and match their speed in the game.”
Coming off emotional wins over Tidehaven and Ganado, Graves and his coaching staff are working hard to keep the team in control heading into this contest with Industrial.
“We just continue to trust the process in what we are doing around here,” Graves said. “We come in every Monday with a clean slate and start working on our next opponent. We have to take care of some of the fundamental issues that we had from last Friday night if we are going to hope to stay in the game with Industrial.”
After this week’s contest with Industrial, Palacios has a bye week before the start of district play.
“I am hoping that by the time we finish Friday night, we will be playing our best football going into the start of district play,” Graves said. “We have progressed each week. Hopefully we can get through this week and work on fundamentals during the bye week and take two weeks to get ready for Rice Consolidated and use that to our advantage.
“I am very pleased with where the team is at right now,” Graves said. “Win, lose or draw this Friday night, we are 0-0 heading into district and none of this matters. We have to play our best football in district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.