Leps look for 2-0 start to season
Fresh off their season-opening win against Wheatley, Van Vleck will look to make it two in a row this Friday when the Leopards host Kashmere in their homecoming contest for the 2019 season.
Van Vleck claimed their first win of the season last Friday when the Leopards ran over Wheatley 45-12 and this week Van Vleck will take on another Houston ISD program.
Senior quarterback Josh Delarosa in their win led Van Vleck over Wheatley. Delarosa hit on 12-of-21 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns for the Leopards. Two of the scoring tosses when to Cameron Franklin, who caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Jalen Williams led Van Vleck with five receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown in the win over Wheatley.
Kashmere will enter Friday’s contest sitting at 0-2 after suffering losses to Northside 32-14 and Furr 54-6.
After Kashmere, Van Vleck will travel to Houston to take on Second Baptist in preparation for the District 14-3A opener against East Bernard. The Leopards will host East Bernard is a crucial district contest to start the district campaign.
