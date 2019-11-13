Diaz finishes strong at state meet
Julian Diaz made it his goal going into the UIL State Cross Country Meet Saturday to go out and set a personal best time.
The Palacios High School junior not only got that personal best, he shattered his previous best time. Running in the Class 3A boys’ division, Diaz ran a 17:48.57 over the 5,000-meter course at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock which was over 30 seconds better than his time of 18.20.50 that he ran at the Region III meet. He accomplished breaking the 18 minute mark, which was also his goal going into the meet.
Diaz finished 103rd overall out of the 149 runners that placed at the meet. He averaged 5:44 for each mile of the race.
Edwin Zamudio of Luling was the winner of the Class 3A boys’ division with a time of 15:35.87. Dalton Page of Eustace was second with a time of 15:43.10 and William Boyce of Onalaska was third with a 15:44.37.
Eustace won the Class 3A boys’ team title with 85 points. Crane was second with 112 points and Tornillo was third with 121 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.