Prop 4 deals with state income tax
Editor’s note: As a service to area voters, the Bay City Tribune will take each of the upcoming propositions on the Nov. 5 ballot. This is the first of a series of articles that will preview the upcoming propositions on the ballot.
Propostion 4
Texas Proposition 4, the Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on Nov. 5.
• A “yes” vote supports this amendment to prohibit the state from levying an income tax on individuals.
• A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thus continuing to allow the state to enact a tax on individuals in the future through a statewide referendum.
As of 2019, the Texas State Constitution requires the state legislature to put legislation enacting an income tax before voters as a statewide referendum, which voters could approve or reject. Referring the referendum to voters requires a simple majority vote (50%+1) in each legislative chamber. Proposition 4 would replace the referendum requirement with a ban on enacting an income tax on individuals. Removing the ban in the future would require a constitutional amendment, which needs a two-thirds vote in each legislative chamber and voter approval.
As of 2019, Texas is one of seven states without a personal income tax. Texas has never levied a tax on personal income.
The Texas State Legislature placed Proposition 4 on the ballot in one of the narrowest votes of the past 25 years. In Texas, a two-thirds vote is required to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot, which is equal to 100 votes in the state House and 21 votes in the state Senate, assuming no vacancies. The constitutional amendment received 100 in the state House and 22 votes in the state Senate, tying with Proposition 1 (2005), Proposition 2 (2005), and Proposition 12 (2003) for having the narrowest margin of approval in the legislature since at least 1995. Most legislative Democrats (65 percent) opposed Proposition 4. Legislative Republicans, along with 29 percent of legislative Democrats, supported the constitutional amendment.
