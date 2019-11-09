This Day in History
2009
Bay City recognized with National Main Street title
Prestigious recognition a benefit for tourism
Bay City was recently named a 2010 National Main Street City and recognized for their accomplishment by The Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“This is just adding more prestige to Bay City being selected from all of the Main Street programs for this recognition,” said Bay City Mayor Richard Knapik.
1999
County once again ranked No. 1 for birding
In the wake of breaking national bird count records, organizers for the 7th Mad Island Marsh Christmas Bird Count already are preparing for another banner year.
“We have set the record, 234, for most species in a U.S. Christmas Bird Count (CBC), we have led the nation with in total species reported twice and also led the nation with total number of species with high tallies once,” said Brent Ortego, a Mad Island CBC veteran.
“We are planning on building on this success with your help,” he added.
1969
Chamber elects new officers
The Board of Directors of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce met Monday for their regular monthly meeting an elected a new slate of officers to lead the organization for 1970. Those elected were Vim X Rye, President; Jack LaRue, First Vice President; and Courtney Grover, Treasurer.
The new officers will officially take over their duties on January 1, 1970 but will begin work immediately planning for Chamber activities and programs for 1970.
