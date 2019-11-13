This Day in History
2009
Group looks at need for physicians
Matagorda County considered a health profession shortage area
Representatives from Coastal Area Health Education Center (AHEC) delivred a healthcare development analysis to community and healthcare industry leaders of Matagorda County on Thurday, Nov. 12, at the Bay City Civic Center, highlighting the current shortage of primary care, dental and mental health physicians in Matagorda County.
1999
BCCDC receives new requests for $230,000 in funding
Requests for almost $230,000 in funding from eight applicants were presented to the Bay City Community Development Corporation (BCCDC) board last week.
“Right now we have a little more than $290,000 in our economic development fund and about $85,000 in our community development fund and that’s where the money will come from to honor these requests,” said Emett Alvarez, BCCDC executive director.
1959
Existing Industry ‘vital’ to Matagorda Co.’s economy
Great efforts are being made in the field of industrial development here in Matagorda County by all of us. What is often overlooked is that there are existing industries already located in the County which are providing us with just the kind of payrolls we most want to have.
One of these important firms is the Matagorda Shell Company, Inc. which on Wednesday afternoon commissioned its fourth large tug, the Ben H. Sloane, at Seabrook, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.