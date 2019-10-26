This Day in History
1999
Uher to help study deregulation
State representative Tom Uher of Bay City has been appointed, along with five other house members, to study how changes in the taxable value of South Texas Project (STP) will affect tax revenues in Matagorda County.
The study committee was authorized by Senate Bill 7, the 1999 state legislation that restructures the electric utility industry in Texas.
“Deregulation of the electrical industry will mean rapid write-offs of the two nuclear plants in Texas,” said Uher.
1989
City OKs budget for 1989-90 fiscal year
Tax rate unchanged at 61.5 cents; Council freezes account for computer consultant (Smith)
Bay City councilmembers Thursday found long-awaited relief and congratulations after approving the first city budget in six years to be passed without aid of a tax increase.
“It took us a long time and a lot of battle, but we kept the tax rate stable,” Councilman Jerry Evans said. “We didn’t raise taxes.”
“I brought Don Smith in, calling him contract labor although we don’t have a contract yet,” Mayor Tommy LeTulle said.
1979
Airport gets boost from City Council
The city council of Bay City voted unanimously to borrow $160,000 for improvements at the Bay City Municipal Airport, including the construction of a garage for the new jet fuel truck. The two bids were turned over to the airport authority for study.
The council agreed with Dick Schiltz, representing the airport authority, on the improvements needed and the 12 to 16 month time frame suggested.
The city still subsidizes the operation of the airport to a tune of $1,000 per month, but as soon as the T-Hangars are paid for, the airport should be self sufficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.