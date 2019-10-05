Prop 1 deals with municipal judges
Editor’s note: As a service to area voters, the Bay City Tribune will take each of the upcoming propositions on the Nov. 5 ballot and preview them. This is the first of a series of articles that will preview the upcoming propositions on the ballot.
Proposition 1
HJR 72 proposes a constitutional amendment permitting an elected municipal judge to serve as a municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time. Unlike an appointed municipal judge, an elected municipal judge may not concurrently hold another municipal judge office. This amendment would allow an elected municipal judge to serve as a municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time, in the same manner as appointed municipal judges.
Texas Proposition 1, the Allowed to Serve as Multiple Municipal Judges Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot.
• A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow persons to hold more than one office as an elected or appointed municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time.
• A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby allowing a person to hold more than one office as an appointed, but not an elected, municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time.
In Texas, a person can serve in more than one municipal judge position, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions. Some municipalities provide for appointed municipal judges, while other municipalities provide for elected municipal judges in their charters. Due to an amendment passed in 1972, the Texas Constitution allows non-elected state officers to hold other non-elected offices should the concurrent service be considered beneficial to the state. In 1997, the state government enacted a statute providing that appointed municipal judges could serve in the office of municipal judge for multiple municipalities.[1] As the Texas Constitution restricts elected officers from holding other elected offices, municipal judges for local governments that require elections for the position cannot serve in multiple municipalities.
Proposition 1 would allow persons to hold more than one office as an elected or appointed municipal judge for multiple municipalities at the same time.[2]
Rep. James White (R-19) authored Proposition 1, which was introduced during the 2019 legislative session. The constitutional amendment received the unanimous support of (present) Democrats and Republicans in the Texas State Legislature, making the amendment one of three passed in 2019 that received no opposition from legislators. The other two constitutional amendments to receive no legislative opposition were the Flood Infrastructure Fund Amendment and the Transfer of Care of Law Enforcement Animals Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.