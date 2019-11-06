This Day in History
2009
Shannon wins post, propositions pass
County differs from state on Propositions 1 and 4
Matagorda County voters elected Harry Shannon as a new Port of Bay City commissioner and voiced a differing opinion than state voters on two of the proposed constitutional amendments in Tuesday’s election.
County voters opposed propositions ane and four by a slim margin in each instance – 47 to 52 percent on proposition 1 and 48 to 51 on propostion 4.
1999
Bill Blair approved as Main Street director
Bill Blair became the sixth Bay City Main Street director in the program’s seven-year history Thursday night with a unanimous vote of approval by city council.
“I believe that I now have seemingly unlimited opportunities to challenge some meaningful and fulfilling responsibilities, which will benefit our community,” said Blair. “My primary goal will be to provide direct and effective support to Mayor Charles Martinez Jr. in his endeavors with the various community groups working for the revitilization of the downtown area.”
1969
Phillips Petroleum honored by Boy Scouts of America
Thirty two employees of Phillips’ Sweeny Refinery proudly shared, with company officials, the pleasure of knowing that their joint interests in the Boy Scout program was most graciously acknowledged by the national organization recently.
The nation’s largest youth organization, the 6-million member Boy Scouts of America, recognized the Phillips Petroleum Company for 50 years of service to the Scout movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.