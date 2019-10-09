This Day In History
2009
Charles Deloach promoted to rank of sergeant
Experience, skill lead to rise on force
The Bay City Police Department along with family and friends from the community celebrated the promotion of Officer Charles Deloach to the rank of sergeant during a Thursday afternoon ceremony in council chambers at city hall.
“Charlie came in here and knocked our socks off with a very good presentation before the board and then answered questions very well,” said Barker.
1999
City to start realignment on Sixth Street
Realignment of Sixth Street – part of HEB’s $5 million store expansion in Bay City – could begin next month, when city crews are expected to begin work.
“We’re meeting the end of our summer streets program now, but when we finish that work up, we’ll be moving over to Sixth Street,” said public works director Clark Young.
1979
Bay Ridge residents question plan
Bay Prairie moves to improve drainage
“You created the problem, you’re the ones who should solve it,” said Lynn Grebe, spokesman for a group of Bay Ridge residents, during a meeting with representatives of Bay Prairie Corp., the developers of the subdivision.
The plan, drawn up by Ferguson Rachunek and Associates Inc. of Wharton to solve the subdivision’s drainage problems, involves enlarging an 18-foot wide canal bank on the north side of Bay Ridge by 38 feet. Russell Law, representing Bay Prairie, informed the residents the company will buy the required pipes, and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will install them.
“I’m not saying you will not get another drop of water in Bay Ridge,” Law said. “But this is all we can do and keep within the boundaries of our property.”
