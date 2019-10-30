Prop 8 would create flood infrastructure fund
Editor’s note: As a service to area voters, the Bay City Tribune will take each of the upcoming propositions on the Nov. 5 ballot. This is the first of a series of articles that will preview the upcoming propositions on the ballot.
Proposition 8
Texas Proposition 8, the Flood Infrastructure Fund Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.
A “yes” vote supports this constitutional amendment to create the Flood Infrastructure Fund, which the Texas Water Development Board would use to provide financing for flood drainage, mitigation, and control projects.
A “no” vote opposes this constitutional amendment to create the Flood Infrastructure Fund.
Proposition 8 would create the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board would be authorized to use the fund for projects related to flood drainage, mitigation, and control. The Texas State Legislature also passed Senate Bill 7 (SB 7), which would go into effect if voters approve the ballot measure, to implement Proposition 8. SB 7 would provide specifics regarding how the fund can be spent and the process for local governments to receive money from the fund for projects.
Senate Bill 7 (SB 7) would designate where revenue for the Flood Infrastructure Fund can come from. Revenue could come from legislative appropriations; general obligation bonds; fees and other sources that the legislature dedicates for the fund; repayments of loans made from the fund; interest earned on credits; depository interest; money from gifts, grants, or donations; and revenue bonds or other sources that the Texas Water Development Board designates for the fund.
