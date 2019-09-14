Celebrate Constitution Week Sept 17 - 23
“The United States Constitution has proven itself the most marvelously elastic compilation of rules of government ever written.” Franklin D. Roosevelt
What is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day?
Constitution Day is observed each year on September 17 to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787. Originally entitled Citizenship Day, recent legislation has renamed the day as Constitution and Citizenship Day and mandated that federally funded schools and federal agencies provide instruction and information about the Constitution. The selected resources which will be updated annually are intended to provide a resource for educators and the general public.
What is the legislature and chronological history of Constitution Day, Citizenship Day and Constitution Week?
1940 “I Am an American Day” celebrated on the third Sunday of May, 54 Stat. 178, May 3, 1940.
1952 The day is moved to September 17th and the name is changed to Citizenship Day, 66 Stat. 9, February 29, 1952.
1952 President Truman proclaims the first Citizenship Day, Proclamation 2984, July 25, 1952, 17 FR 6931.
1955 President Eisenhower proclaims the first Constitution Week, Proclamation 3109, August 19, 1955, 20 FR 6209.
2004 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2005, Pub. L. 108-447, 118 Stat. 2809 (Dec. 8, 2004; H.R. 4818; see Section 111© of Division J. pages 3344-45. Amends Title 36 USC 106 to rename Constitution Day and Citizenship Day mandates that schools receiving federal funding must instruct students on the Constitution on September 17th.
May 24, 2005 - Notice of Implementation of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day on
September 17 of Each Year. 70 Fed. Reg. 29727.
History of Constitution Week
2015 was the 60th anniversary of Constitution Week.
Miss Gertrude S. Carraway, while President General of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was responsible for the annual designation of September 17-23 as Constitution Week. The DAR made its own resolution for Constitution Week, which was adopted April 21, 1955.
Members of the United States Congress received the DAR resolution and on June 7, 1955, the resolution was discussed in the Senate. The first resolution to observe Constitution Week was made June 14, 1955, by Senator William F. Knowland of California. Following the passage of the resolution by both Houses of Congress, President Eisenhower issued his proclamation on August 19, 1955.
The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on January 5, 1956, Senator Knowland introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the President designate September 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23 1956, and signed into Public Law 915 on August 2, 1956.
For his patriotic aid and interest, Senator Knowland received an Award of Commendation from the Continental Congress, NSDAR, in April 1956.
