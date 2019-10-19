This Day in History
2009
Pollard to run for commissioner
Local businessman Kent Pollard has announced he will run for Matagorda County Precinct 2 Commissioner in the March 2010 Democratic Primary.
“I would like to announce my candidacy for Matagorda County Precinct 2 Commissioner,’ said Pollard. “Matagorda is entering into a very exciting period in history with the expansion of the South Texas Nuclear Plant and the proposed White Stallion energy plants. We must prepare our infrastructure in order to handle the population growth these projects are expected to bring to the county.”
1999
County OKs $26,00 bid to replace cooling tower
Commissioners court voted this week to accept a Wharton company’s $26,00 bid to replace the cooling tower in the Matagorda County Office Building on Seventh Street.
The bid submitted by Eldridge Plumbing was $122 higher than one submitted by a Houston company – the only other proposal. Commissioners said later they gave the job to Eldridge because the firm’s contract specified completing work in three days or less once the equipment is delivered.
“That is very important because that building turns into a solar oven without air conditioning,” said James Engbrock, whose offices are in the building.
1989
City to receive new Wal-Mart drainage plan
Cost apportionment questioned
City and drainage district officials could see a new proposal for dealing with drainage concerns at Bay City’s Wal-Mart location as early as next week, a construction engineer said Thursday.
Councilmembers balked last month at a cost-distribution proposal presented by Craig Carney, an engineer working with Wal-MArt on the project.
“There are very, very real drainage problems in that part of the city and county that need to be addressed whether Wal-Mart builds or not,” he said at the time. When contacted this week, Carney said little has changed.
“Water is still running downhill,” he said.
