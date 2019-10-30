This Day in History
1999
Celanese stock public for first time in years
Celanese AG, with 34 production plants worldwide – including one in Bay City – emerged as an independent, publicly traded corporation this week with its shares available on both the New York (NYSE) and Frankfurt (Germany) stock exchanges.
“Sometimes in the near future the employees of the plant here in Bay City will be able to take part in this offering and it will be a good opportunity for them,” said Dieter Peters, plant manager of Celanese’s Bay City plant.
1989
Engbrock honored for 25 years as county agent
Matagorda CountyAgricutural Extension Agent James Engbrock found himself to be the surprised guest of honor at the Matagorda County Cattlemen’s Association banquet Saturday.
The association presented Engbrock with a plaque commemorating 25 years of dedicated service to area farmers and ranchers through his work with the Texas Agricutural Extension Service.
“I had no idea,” he said of the honor that had been secretly in the works for weeks.”
1959
Commissioners will play vital part in Channel
The next few months will be very busy for the Matagorda County Commissioners who are the officials charged with the important responsibility of securing the rights of way along the Colorado River Channel.
Few people realize how important has been the part played by the Commissioners in the River project’s success. They are the ones who are primarily responsible for the unity of purpose which exists in Matagorda County and without which we would never have been able to move so far so fast this year.
