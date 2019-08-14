This day in History
2009
10 years ago, Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, Todd Staples of Austin, Texas was named the Texas Brahman Association’s 2009 Beef Booster of the Year.
The Texas Brahman Association has been recognizing individuals at their annual meeting since 1962 for outstanding contributions to the beef industry.
“Todd Staples is a most deserving recipient of the year’s award for outstanding leadership to the industry in his position as Commissioner of Agriculture. He has served livestock producers and all of Texas agriculture well,” said TBA President Lex Forgason of Hungerford.
Bay City professional boxer Terrace Woods made it a perfect 6-0 after defeating Anthony Greeley of Monroe, Louisiana. Woods won in a four-round unanimous decision.
Woods almost knocked out Greeley first round and then dominated him the rest of the way.
“There’s always room for improvement and each fight I learn something different,” said Woods.
1999
In 1999, residents of Matagorda had a hard time disposing of their trash but that changed thanks to a new citizen’s solid waste collection station. Matagorda County Environmental Services Director Ed Schulz said the site—located off Texas 60 on Gulf Road—would be open the fall of that year. The county purchased a seven-acre tract of land, and about an acre and a half will be used or the collection station. The station was sorely needed in Matagorda.
“There are no commercial trash hauling services available to residents now, which led to many people using public dumpsters, such as those at the beach,” said Schulz, “That’s why we applied for the grants and appealed to the county to buy the land. The public dumpsters are always full to overflowing with household garbage.”
Former Bay City Black Cat quarterback Beau Trahan played his sophomore year at the University of Texas in 1999. As his second year at UT started Trahan would compete for playing time as the team’s free safety behind free safety Quentin Jammer, a future NFL cornerback.
Trahan was a standout quarterback in Bay City for four years, as well as competing in baseball, track, and basketball. He was a two-time district offensive MVP in football, with 17 touchdowns his senior year.”
1969
50 years ago, Bay City resident Joe P. Wolffarth was awarded a certificate of appreciation from President Nixon for his service as a member of the draft board serving Matagorda and Jackson counties. Wolffarth has served 15 years, preforming his duties without monetary compensation, as a public service.
In addition to the certificate of appreciation he also received an emblem for his 15 years of service to the United States Government. The certificate was also signed by Governor Preston Smith, Lieutenant General Less B. Hershey, director of Selective Service and Colonel Schwartz.
