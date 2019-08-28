This Day In History
2009
Full House for Tracy Lawrence
The Bay City Rotary Concert featuring platinum-selling country music star Tracy Lawrence and local band Brett Crenshaw sold-it every ticket available at the Bay City Civic Center.
Those who attended the sold-out show spent the evening taking a spin on the packed dance floor, hovering at the edge of the stage singing along with the music or mingling at tables with friends.
The live auction held during the concert earned the club $5,950.
Law enforcement officers honored
Over 450 community members along with officers and their families gathered at Eagle’s Hall to honor Matagorda County’s law enforcement officers at the 100 Club of Matagorda County’s annual award dinner.
The event focused on saying “thank you” to every law enforcement officer in the county for their selfless dedication to public safety.
Fourteen officers were given special, peer-voted awards for being outstanding in their service to their coworkers and the public over the year.
The Matagorda County Sherriff’s Office outstanding officers were Sgt. Robert Thompson and Sgt. Danny James.
1989
Future author
Will Humble received a writer’s ribbon from Arlene Bennet, children’s librarian at Bay City Public Library, for his participation in the Publish-A-Book Contest sponsored by Raintree Publishers. The theme was “Magic, Mystery or Monsters” and Humble’s book was “My Lego Explorer,” a story about a kid’s imagination as he played with his toys.
1984
DeLoach finds international gold
Joe Deloach, a senior at Bay City High School, won three gold medals in the Pan American games in Nassau, Bahamas. DeLoach was the first athlete to ever obtains this accomplishment.
1979
American Legion Auxiliary Honors Mary Belle Ingram
The American Legion Auxiliary of Bay City recently honored Mrs. Marry Belle McAllister Ingram, a 1976 recipient of the Schoolmen Medal for her patriotism and her outstanding work in the community.
