This Day in History
2009
LCRA OKs less stringent drought response
Plan could cause $9 million loss in three counties
AUSTIN – Lower Colorado River Authority board of directors approved Wednesday, Nov. 18, a less stringent-than-earlier-advertised plan to deal with low levels in the Highland Lakes – a plan that likely will include cutting off water for rice farmers and irrigation customers for the first time in 2010.
The plan allows LCRA to deny water to rice farmers who sign traditional one-year “interruptible” contracts.
1989
Windstorm inspections to stay here
State officials deny transfer
Operations at the local Windstorm Inspection Program are expected to remain “business as usual” now that State Board of Insurance officials have decided not to transfer the office.
“We are going to keep the Bay City office open,” said Herman Jackson at the agency’s Austin headquarters. The size and Matagorda County and Bay City’s central location influenced the decision, he said.
“They’re as efficient and as helpful as they can be,” state Rep. Tom Uher said of staffers at the local office.
1979
Routine budget matters handled by BCISD board
The Board of Trustees for the Bay City Independent School District quickly disposed of a light agenda Tuesday night.
Most of the matters were routine, and required little discussion or debate.
With the district tax records updated, Tax Assessor W.B. Wiginton’s revised tax roll showed $261,280,013 for assessed value, rather than the earlier figure of $259,510,608. The revised figure means the district has a total tax to be collected for 1979-80 school year of $3,945,329.
