This Day In History
2009
Novosad wins future leader scholarship
Kristin Novosad, a 2009 graduate of Bay City High School, was awarded the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Children Scholarship.
The Zerwas and Smit – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy Children’s Scholarship is awarded to a son, daughter or grandchild of a Fort Bend County Sheriff deputy who is a graduating senior pursuing a degree.
1989
Cost, not site, primary factor for city meeting
Seminar cost limit set at $3,300
Cost, not location, will be the primary factor in deciding specifics of a planned management seminar scheduled for next month, Bay City councilmembers decided Tuesday. Council voted to continue Mayor Tommy LeTulle’s efforts in arranging the three-day workshop, which had been tentatively set for Corpus Christi in mid-October. The action authorized a price tag of up to $3,300 for the meeting.
“Mayor, do we have any figures on anything closer to home?” asked councilwoman Billye Harmer. “Financially, I just don’t see how we can afford it.”
“When you look at the smaller-priced rooms, then look at $39 a room (in Corpus Christi) with everything attached, the Corpus Christi option appears most economical,” she said.
1969
Black Cats bop El Campo; Lead District race
The Bay City Black Cats put it all together in the final period here Friday night to turn back a stubborn Ricebird team, 14-0. This ruined the debut into Class AAAA for the Birds and gave the Cats some revenge for a 21-0 licking at the hands of El Campo last year. This win puts Bay City in first place in District 24-AAAA.
For three quarters it looked like it was going to be a long season for the Cats and their fans, but they jelled in the final stanza despite fumbilitis.
1949
Glenn McCarthy expected here for Bay City’s Rice Festival
Three famous personalities including Glenn McCarthy will be here for Bay City Rice Festival Oct. 7 and 8.
At the queen’s ball will be a big-name musical star as guest artist with the Aggieland Orchestra, which will play for the ball. Also present will be a name movie star from Hollywood.
Also present for the Festival will be Miss Texas of 1949. She is Ysleta Leissner of Fort Worth and a University of Texas beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.