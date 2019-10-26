Prop 7 deals with increase distributions to school fund amendment
Editor’s note: As a service to area voters, the Bay City Tribune will take each of the upcoming propositions on the Nov. 5 ballot. This is the first of a series of articles that will preview the upcoming propositions on the ballot.
Proposition 7
Texas Proposition 7, the Increase Distributions to School Fund Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.
• A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the General Land Office and State Board of Education to each transfer $600 million from the Permanent School Fund›s lands and properties proceeds to the Available School Fund each year.
• A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby keeping the amount of revenue that the General Land Office is permitted to transfer from the Permanent School Fund›s lands and properties proceeds to the Available School Fund at $300 million per year and excluding the State Board of Education from making transfers from the fund›s lands and properties proceeds.
The Permanent School Fund (PSF) was created in 1854 for the purpose of investing revenue from state-owned lands, such as leasing mineral rights to oil and gas companies and grazing rights to ranchers. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) manages state-owned lands, transferring the revenue from activities on the lands to the State Board of Education (SBE), which invests the revenue. Some of the interest revenue, but not the principal, is allocated to the Available School Fund (ASF), which then distributes the funding to school districts throughout the state each year.
In 2011, voters approved Proposition 6, which gave the GLO the power to direct up to $300 million in proceeds from activities on state-owned lands to the ASF each year.
Proposition 7 would increase the maximum amount of revenue the GLO can direct to the ASF each year from $300 million to $600 million. The ballot measure would also allow the SBE to direct up to $600 million per year from land-related proceeds.
