Proposition 2 deals with amendment to Water Development Board Bonds
Editor’s note: As a service to area voters, the Bay City Tribune will take each of the upcoming propositions on the Nov. 5 ballot. This is the first of a series of articles that will preview the upcoming propositions on the ballot.
Texas Proposition 2, the Water Development Board Bonds Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment Nov. 5.
• A "yes" vote supports this amendment to allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds on a continuing basis, but not exceeding $200 million in total principal at any time, for water supply and sewer service in areas defined as economically distressed.
• A "no" vote opposes this amendment, thus discontinuing bond funding for the Texas Water Development Board's economically distressed areas program.
The ballot measure would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue general obligation bonds on a continuing basis as long as the outstanding principal does not exceed $200 million for the state's Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP). The ballot measure would require the bonds to be used for developing the water supply and sewer service in areas defined as economically distressed.
State Senator Eddie Lucio (D-27) was the lead author of the constitutional amendment, and four Senate Democrats and one Senate Republican were listed as co-authors. In the House and Senate, legislative Democrats supported referring the constitutional amendment to the ballot. Legislative Republicans were divided. Senate Republicans voted 51-27 to pass the constitutional amendment. House Republicans voted 11-8 to pass the constitutional amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.