Cloud questions Planned Parenthood Medical Officer
Congressman Michael Cloud questioned one of Planned Parenthood’s Chief Medical Officers during an Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Thursday (Nov. 14) in an effort to shed light on the dishonesty of the abortion organization.
“So much of the conversation surrounding the tragedy of abortion is cloaked in euphemism and medical jargon,” said Congressman Cloud. “While Planned Parenthood claims to be the leading women’s healthcare provider in the country, it predominantly provides abortions while often neglecting other healthcare procedures like mammograms and prenatal care. This only underscores the fact that abortion is at the core of Planned Parenthood, not women’s health.”
During a line of Congressman Cloud’s questioning, Planned Parenthood’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Colleen McNicholas refused to clearly define an abortion procedure.
“When people consider what quality healthcare means to them, they think of life-saving treatments, they do not think of aborting a child in the womb,” said Cloud. “Abortion is not healthcare and the only ones losing access to healthcare right now are unborn babies at the hands of Planned Parenthood. Fundamental to the existence of Planned Parenthood is the fact that it’s an abortion business that profits off of the lives of unborn babies.”
Congressman Cloud also pointed out that since the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade in 1973, scientific advances have enabled healthcare providers and doctors to determine that babies in the womb can feel pain, survive outside the womb as early as 20 weeks, and have a detectable heartbeat as early as 6 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.